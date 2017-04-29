VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

The explosion that hit the very heart of Tessenderlo

29/4/17 - The town of Tessenderlo, on the edge of Limburg and Flemish Brabant, was the scene of a horrible explosion in its local chemical factory, 75 years ago to the day. The blast, which could be felt as far as in Antwerp, 30 miles from there, was caused by a human error when dynamite was used to pulverise ammonium nitrate.

This week's video news Sat 29/04/2017 - 15:47
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >