29/4/17 - The town of Tessenderlo, on the edge of Limburg and Flemish Brabant, was the scene of a horrible explosion in its local chemical factory, 75 years ago to the day. The blast, which could be felt as far as in Antwerp, 30 miles from there, was caused by a human error when dynamite was used to pulverise ammonium nitrate.
Some still caught by surprise in Brussels Central Station 29/4/17 - Some people (mostly tourists) were still taken by surprise arriving in Brussels Central Station this morning. Not a single train was going - as was announced - due to large-scale renovation and innovation works in the whole section between the North and South Station. But what exactly happened?
The explosion that hit the very heart of Tessenderlo 29/4/17 - The town of Tessenderlo, on the edge of Limburg and Flemish Brabant, was the scene of a horrible explosion in its local chemical factory, 75 years ago to the day. The blast, which could be felt as far as in Antwerp, 30 miles from there, was caused by a human error when dynamite was used to pulverise ammonium nitrate.
LED light should alert smombies' brains 28/4/17 - The city of Brussels has started a pilot project at the Vlaamse Poort to meet the needs of smombies, addicted smartphone users who keep gazing at their little screen even when walking and venturing out in the city. LED lights should alert their brain that there may be danger coming up.
Lubbeek first to introduce foreigners tax 28/4/17 - The municipality of Lubbeek (in Hageland in Flemish Brabant) was the first to introduce a tax on newcomers. Towns and cities have recently been given the possibility to impose this tax on foreigners taking up permanent residence, but Lubbeek is the first one to use this option in practice.
Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries celebrate 170 years in style 28/4/17 - The Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries in central Brussels are turning 170 years. For the occasion, a special piano and light show will give the covered gallery a special touch, five successive evenings at 9.30. The gallery was created in 1847, the same year in which Franz Liszt composed his Hungarian rhapsody, so his piano music was an obvious choice.