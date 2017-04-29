VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Lubbeek first to introduce foreigners tax
28/4/17 - The municipality of Lubbeek (in Hageland in Flemish Brabant) was the first to introduce a tax on newcomers. Towns and cities have recently been given the possibility to impose this tax on foreigners taking up permanent residence, but Lubbeek is the first one to use this option in practice.
LED light should alert smombies' brains 28/4/17 - The city of Brussels has started a pilot project at the Vlaamse Poort to meet the needs of smombies, addicted smartphone users who keep gazing at their little screen even when walking and venturing out in the city. LED lights should alert their brain that there may be danger coming up.
Lubbeek first to introduce foreigners tax 28/4/17 - The municipality of Lubbeek (in Hageland in Flemish Brabant) was the first to introduce a tax on newcomers. Towns and cities have recently been given the possibility to impose this tax on foreigners taking up permanent residence, but Lubbeek is the first one to use this option in practice.
Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries celebrate 170 years in style 28/4/17 - The Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries in central Brussels are turning 170 years. For the occasion, a special piano and light show will give the covered gallery a special touch, five successive evenings at 9.30. The gallery was created in 1847, the same year in which Franz Liszt composed his Hungarian rhapsody, so his piano music was an obvious choice.
Lions, gnomes, coats of arms... Is Belgian beer becoming too "old-fashioned?" 27/04/17 - When we think about Belgium, we think about beer and chocolate, but what if you would combine the two? Then you arrive at craft beer brewing! At the moment the Netherlands has more crafts breweries than Belgium. So is Belgium missing this international hype? (courtesy Fans of Flanders).
Revamped Antwerp museum lets the light play 27/4/17 - The Antwerp Museum for Contemporary Art, M KHA, has reopened its doors after renovation works. While the outside has remained the same, the interior has changed a lot. In the dark room, light is used to give an extra dimension to works from Luc Tuymans and Jan Fabre, among others.