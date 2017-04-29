Lubbeek first to introduce foreigners tax

LED light should alert smombies' brains

28/4/17 - The city of Brussels has started a pilot project at the Vlaamse Poort to meet the needs of smombies, addicted smartphone users who keep gazing at their little screen even when walking and venturing out in the city. LED lights should alert their brain that there may be danger coming up.

