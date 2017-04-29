VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Lubbeek first to introduce foreigners tax

28/4/17 - The municipality of Lubbeek (in Hageland in Flemish Brabant) was the first to introduce a tax on newcomers. Towns and cities have recently been given the possibility to impose this tax on foreigners taking up permanent residence, but Lubbeek is the first one to use this option in practice.

This week's video news Fri 28/04/2017 - 15:55
