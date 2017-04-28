VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries celebrate 170 years in style

28/4/17 - The Royal Saint-Hubert Galleries in central Brussels are turning 170 years. For the occasion, a special piano and light show will give the covered gallery a special touch, five successive evenings at 9.30. The gallery was created in 1847, the same year in which Franz Liszt composed his Hungarian rhapsody, so his piano music was an obvious choice.

