Nafi Thiam top of the bill at Van Damme Memorial

27/04/17 - Olympic Heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam will be one of the main attractions at the next edition of the Diamond League athletics meeting in Brussels. Thiam will compete in the high jump. Speaking at the presentation, she says she wants to take things easier than last year, a busy year that culminated in her feat at the Olympics.

