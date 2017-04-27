VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Red Cross action kicked off with helicopter event

27/04/17 - The Red Cross has kicked off its annual sticker selling campaign to raise money. The start was marked by a spectatcular initiative on Bredene Beach, where actress Eline De Munck came out of a helicopter to seel the first sticker to the Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois, who was quick to dig up 5 euros to buy a set.

Thu 27/04/2017
