VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Revamped Antwerp museum lets the light play
27/4/17 - The Antwerp Museum for Contemporary Art, M KHA, has reopened its doors after renovation works. While the outside has remained the same, the interior has changed a lot. In the dark room, light is used to give an extra dimension to works from Luc Tuymans and Jan Fabre, among others.
This week's video news Thu 27/04/2017 - 16:35
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Lions, gnomes, coats of arms... Is Belgian beer becoming too "old-fashioned?" 27/04/17 - When we think about Belgium, we think about beer and chocolate, but what if you would combine the two? Then you arrive at craft beer brewing! At the moment the Netherlands has more crafts breweries than Belgium. So is Belgium missing this international hype? (courtesy Fans of Flanders). VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Lions, gnomes, coats of arms... Is Belgian beer becoming too "old-fashioned?" 27/04/17 - When we think about Belgium, we think about beer and chocolate, but what if you would combine the two? Then you arrive at craft beer brewing! At the moment the Netherlands has more crafts breweries than Belgium. So is Belgium missing this international hype? (courtesy Fans of Flanders).
- Revamped Antwerp museum lets the light play 27/4/17 - The Antwerp Museum for Contemporary Art, M KHA, has reopened its doors after renovation works. While the outside has remained the same, the interior has changed a lot. In the dark room, light is used to give an extra dimension to works from Luc Tuymans and Jan Fabre, among others. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Revamped Antwerp museum lets the light play 27/4/17 - The Antwerp Museum for Contemporary Art, M KHA, has reopened its doors after renovation works. While the outside has remained the same, the interior has changed a lot. In the dark room, light is used to give an extra dimension to works from Luc Tuymans and Jan Fabre, among others.
- Red Cross action kicked off with helicopter event 27/04/17 - The Red Cross has kicked off its annual sticker selling campaign to raise money. The start was marked by a spectatcular initiative on Bredene Beach, where actress Eline De Munck came out of a helicopter to seel the first sticker to the Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois, who was quick to dig up 5 euros to buy a set. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Red Cross action kicked off with helicopter event 27/04/17 - The Red Cross has kicked off its annual sticker selling campaign to raise money. The start was marked by a spectatcular initiative on Bredene Beach, where actress Eline De Munck came out of a helicopter to seel the first sticker to the Flemish PM Geert Bourgeois, who was quick to dig up 5 euros to buy a set.
- Nafi Thiam top of the bill at Van Damme Memorial 27/04/17 - Olympic Heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam will be one of the main attractions at the next edition of the Diamond League athletics meeting in Brussels. Thiam will compete in the high jump. Speaking at the presentation, she says she wants to take things easier than last year, a busy year that culminated in her feat at the Olympics. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Nafi Thiam top of the bill at Van Damme Memorial 27/04/17 - Olympic Heptathlon champion Nafi Thiam will be one of the main attractions at the next edition of the Diamond League athletics meeting in Brussels. Thiam will compete in the high jump. Speaking at the presentation, she says she wants to take things easier than last year, a busy year that culminated in her feat at the Olympics.
- Impressive haka tribute to fallen soldiers in Ieper 27/4/17 - New-Zealand commemorated its fallen soldiers in the Great War in Ieper. In an annual tribute, the 'haka' - the traditional dance from the New-Zealand Maori - was performed under Menin Gate. This amateur footage emerged. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Impressive haka tribute to fallen soldiers in Ieper 27/4/17 - New-Zealand commemorated its fallen soldiers in the Great War in Ieper. In an annual tribute, the 'haka' - the traditional dance from the New-Zealand Maori - was performed under Menin Gate. This amateur footage emerged.