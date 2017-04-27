VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Revamped Antwerp museum lets the light play

27/4/17 - The Antwerp Museum for Contemporary Art, M KHA, has reopened its doors after renovation works. While the outside has remained the same, the interior has changed a lot. In the dark room, light is used to give an extra dimension to works from Luc Tuymans and Jan Fabre, among others.

27/04/2017
