Impressive haka tribute to fallen soldiers in Ieper
27/4/17 - New-Zealand commemorated its fallen soldiers in the Great War in Ieper. In an annual tribute, the 'haka' - the traditional dance from the New-Zealand Maori - was performed under Menin Gate. This amateur footage emerged.
Impressive haka tribute to fallen soldiers in Ieper 27/4/17 - New-Zealand commemorated its fallen soldiers in the Great War in Ieper. In an annual tribute, the 'haka' - the traditional dance from the New-Zealand Maori - was performed under Menin Gate. This amateur footage emerged.
Sexologist Goedele Liekens and Axelle Red on family planning blitz in Benin 26/4/17 – The celebrated Flemish sexologist Goedele Liekens and singer Axelle Red, both UN goodwill ambassadors, continue to campaign for a better life for women. This week they are in Benin together with Belgian international development minister Alexander De Croo to promote family planning.
Brussels Airport carparks "chock-a-block" 26/4/17 - People heading for Brussels Airport could have a hard time finding a parking space. Airport car parks are chock-a-block largely as a result of Dutch holidaymakers on a cheaper, Belgian getaway.
Loo paper and plaster: art in Sint-Martens-Latem 26/4/17 - Until mid-June art lovers in Flanders are in for a treat. The Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens in Sint-Martens-Latem, outside Ghent, is showcasing the work of the celebrated Scottish artist Karla Black, who will soon be exhibiting at the Venice Biennale. Report Stijn De Groote.
Australia starts commemoration of Third Battle of Ieper 25/4/17 - To mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ieper Australia has shipped two stone lions gifted to it by Belgium back to Ieper where they were once a familiar sight to soldiers leaving the city for the front. On Monday Australian soldiers and the Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Dan Tehan, attended a ceremony to unveil the lions. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)