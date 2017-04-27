VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Impressive haka tribute to fallen soldiers in Ieper

27/4/17 - New-Zealand commemorated its fallen soldiers in the Great War in Ieper. In an annual tribute, the 'haka'  - the traditional dance from the New-Zealand Maori - was performed under Menin Gate. This amateur footage emerged.

This week's video news Thu 27/04/2017 - 10:59
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >