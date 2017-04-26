VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Loo paper and plaster: art in Sint-Martens-Latem
26/4/17 - Until mid-June art lovers in Flanders are in for a treat. The Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens in Sint-Martens-Latem, outside Ghent, is showcasing the work of the celebrated Scottish artist Karla Black, who will soon be exhibiting at the Venice Biennale. Report Stijn De Groote.
- Sexologist Goedele Liekens and Axelle Red on family planning blitz in Benin 26/4/17 – The celebrated Flemish sexologist Goedele Liekens and singer Axelle Red, both UN goodwill ambassadors, continue to campaign for a better life for women. This week they are in Benin together with Belgian international development minister Alexander De Croo to promote family planning.
- Brussels Airport carparks "chock-a-block" 26/4/17 - People heading for Brussels Airport could have a hard time finding a parking space. Airport car parks are chock-a-block largely as a result of Dutch holidaymakers on a cheaper, Belgian getaway.
- Loo paper and plaster: art in Sint-Martens-Latem 26/4/17 - Until mid-June art lovers in Flanders are in for a treat. The Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens in Sint-Martens-Latem, outside Ghent, is showcasing the work of the celebrated Scottish artist Karla Black, who will soon be exhibiting at the Venice Biennale. Report Stijn De Groote.
- Australia starts commemoration of Third Battle of Ieper 25/4/17 - To mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ieper Australia has shipped two stone lions gifted to it by Belgium back to Ieper where they were once a familiar sight to soldiers leaving the city for the front. On Monday Australian soldiers and the Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Dan Tehan, attended a ceremony to unveil the lions. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)
- BA: "India is a very important partner for us" 25/4/17 - Brussels Airlines is earmarking 2 million euros for possible noise nuisance fines; fines the Brussels Region is writing but is not collecting yet. This was confirmed by Bernard Gustin, the big boss of BA. Gustin joined a flight from Brussels to Mumbai, a link which is important to both Belgium and India.