Loo paper and plaster: art in Sint-Martens-Latem

26/4/17 - Until mid-June art lovers in Flanders are in for a treat. The Museum Dhondt-Dhaenens in Sint-Martens-Latem, outside Ghent, is showcasing the work of the celebrated Scottish artist Karla Black, who will soon be exhibiting at the Venice Biennale. Report Stijn De Groote.

