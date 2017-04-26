Loo paper and plaster: art in Sint-Martens-Latem

Sexologist Goedele Liekens and Axelle Red on family planning blitz in Benin

26/4/17 – The celebrated Flemish sexologist Goedele Liekens and singer Axelle Red, both UN goodwill ambassadors, continue to campaign for a better life for women. This week they are in Benin together with Belgian international development minister Alexander De Croo to promote family planning.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Sexologist Goedele Liekens and Axelle Red on family planning blitz in Benin

26/4/17 – The celebrated Flemish sexologist Goedele Liekens and singer Axelle Red, both UN goodwill ambassadors, continue to campaign for a better life for women. This week they are in Benin together with Belgian international development minister Alexander De Croo to promote family planning.