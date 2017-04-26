VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Brussels Airport carparks “chock-a-block”

26/4/17 - People heading for Brussels Airport could have a hard time finding a parking space. Airport car parks are chock-a-block largely as a result of Dutch holidaymakers on a cheaper, Belgian getaway.

This week's video news Wed 26/04/2017 - 14:46
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >