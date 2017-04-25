VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
This week's video news Tue 25/04/2017 - 12:07
- Australia starts commemoration of Third Battle of Ieper 25/4/17 - To mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ieper Australia has shipped two stone lions gifted to it by Belgium back to Ieper where they were once a familiar sight to soldiers leaving the city for the front. On Monday Australian soldiers and the Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Dan Tehan, attended a ceremony to unveil the lions. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)
- BA: "India is a very important partner for us" 25/4/17 - Brussels Airlines is earmarking 2 million euros for possible noise nuisance fines; fines the Brussels Region is writing but is not collecting yet. This was confirmed by Bernard Gustin, the big boss of BA. Gustin joined a flight from Brussels to Mumbai, a link which is important to both Belgium and India.
- Belgian fighter jets not responsible for massacre 25/4/17 - Belgian fighter jets were not responsible for the massacre in Mosul last month, the VRT has learned from reliable sources. Belgium was involved in an operation with the U.S. and France, which killed many civilians.
- Menin Gate lions are back! 25/4/17 - This year marks the centenary of the Third Battle of Ieper in which thousands of Australian soldiers perished. To draw attention to this event two lions former posted on the Menin Gate have been returned to Ieper from Australia where they embellished the Australian War Memorial. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)
- 40,000 at Antwerp Ten Miles 24/4/17 – 40,000 people took part in the Ten Miles of Antwerp race on Sunday. Thousands lined the route to cheer on their heroes.