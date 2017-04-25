VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Menin Gate lions are back!

25/4/17 - This year marks the centenary of the Third Battle of Ieper in which thousands of Australian soldiers perished. To draw attention to this event two lions former posted on the Menin Gate have been returned to Ieper from Australia where they embellished the Australian War Memorial. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)

