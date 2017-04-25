Menin Gate lions are back!

Australia starts commemoration of Third Battle of Ieper

25/4/17 - To mark the centenary of the Third Battle of Ieper Australia has shipped two stone lions gifted to it by Belgium back to Ieper where they were once a familiar sight to soldiers leaving the city for the front. On Monday Australian soldiers and the Australian Minister for Veterans' Affairs, Dan Tehan, attended a ceremony to unveil the lions. (Report: Tijs Mauroo)

