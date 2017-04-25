VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
40,000 at Antwerp Ten Miles

24/4/17 – 40,000 people took part in the Ten Miles of Antwerp race on Sunday. Thousands lined the route to cheer on their heroes.

