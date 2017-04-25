VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Hasselt to Nieuwpoort on a surfboard to highlight littered waterways
24/4/17 – In order to highlight the amount of litter in Flemish waterways two friends intend to paddle from Hasselt to Nieuwpoort on a surfboard while cleaning up the refuse.
- 40,000 at Antwerp Ten Miles 24/4/17 – 40,000 people took part in the Ten Miles of Antwerp race on Sunday. Thousands lined the route to cheer on their heroes.
- Hasselt to Nieuwpoort on a surfboard to highlight littered waterways 24/4/17 – In order to highlight the amount of litter in Flemish waterways two friends intend to paddle from Hasselt to Nieuwpoort on a surfboard while cleaning up the refuse.
- "I'm more at ease on stage than in bed!" 24/4/17 - Two years ago Belgium's Loïc Nottet finished fourth at the Eurovision Song Contest. Two years on he played a concert at the AB to present his first CD 'Selfocracy'.
- "Some leaders seem to have forgotten us" 21/4/17 - Scientists have demonstrated across the globe on Saturday. They took the streets in 360 different cities, from Australia to America. They are asking politicians worldwide to listen to arguments based on scientific research and take into account scientific proof. The initiative was taken after the election of Donald Trump. What did they have to say in Brussels? Speaking (in order of appearance) are Lieven Scheire, Sylvia Wenmackers of Leuven University, Shannon Nickley, a researcher at Hasselt University, the marine biologist Marleen De Troch and Herman Van Goethem.
- Major congestion problems gone 23/4/17 - The major congestion problems in Groot-Bijgaarden and on the Brussels Orbital Road, are out of the way. The road surfacing works have come to an end sooner than expected, on Sunday morning. The contrast was huge, with fluent traffic on Sunday compared to jams of up to two hours one day earlier.