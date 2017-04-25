VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Hasselt to Nieuwpoort on a surfboard to highlight littered waterways

24/4/17 – In order to highlight the amount of litter in Flemish waterways two friends intend to paddle from Hasselt to Nieuwpoort on a surfboard while cleaning up the refuse.

This week's video news Mon 24/04/2017 - 15:39
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >