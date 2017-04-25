"I'm more at ease on stage than in bed!"

"Some leaders seem to have forgotten us"

21/4/17 - Scientists have demonstrated across the globe on Saturday. They took the streets in 360 different cities, from Australia to America. They are asking politicians worldwide to listen to arguments based on scientific research and take into account scientific proof. The initiative was taken after the election of Donald Trump. What did they have to say in Brussels? Speaking (in order of appearance) are Lieven Scheire, Sylvia Wenmackers of Leuven University, Shannon Nickley, a researcher at Hasselt University, the marine biologist Marleen De Troch and Herman Van Goethem.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

