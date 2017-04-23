VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Major congestion problems gone

23/4/17 - The major congestion problems in Groot-Bijgaarden and on the Brussels Orbital Road, are out of the way. The road surfacing works have come to an end sooner than expected, on Sunday morning. The contrast was huge, with fluent traffic on Sunday compared to jams of up to two hours one day earlier.

This week's video news Sun 23/04/2017 - 15:46
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >