"Some leaders seem to have forgotten us"
21/4/17 - Scientists have demonstrated across the globe on Saturday. They took the streets in 360 different cities, from Australia to America, asking politicians worldwide to listen to arguments based on scientific research and take into account scientific proof. The initiative was taken after the election of Donald Trump. What did they have to say in Brussels? Speaking (in order of appearance) are Lieven Scheire, Sylvia Wenmackers of Leuven University, Shannon Nickley, a researcher at Hasselt University, the marine biologist Marleen De Troch and Herman Van Goethem.
- "Some leaders seem to have forgotten us" 21/4/17 - Scientists have demonstrated across the globe on Saturday. They took the streets in 360 different cities, from Australia to America. They are asking politicians worldwide to listen to arguments based on scientific research and take into account scientific proof. The initiative was taken after the election of Donald Trump. What did they have to say in Brussels? Speaking (in order of appearance) are Lieven Scheire, Sylvia Wenmackers of Leuven University, Shannon Nickley, a researcher at Hasselt University, the marine biologist Marleen De Troch and Herman Van Goethem.
- Major congestion problems gone 23/4/17 - The major congestion problems in Groot-Bijgaarden and on the Brussels Orbital Road, are out of the way. The road surfacing works have come to an end sooner than expected, on Sunday morning. The contrast was huge, with fluent traffic on Sunday compared to jams of up to two hours one day earlier.
- Stuffed elephant back home! 22/4/17 - The iconic stuffed elephant from the Africa Museum in Tervuren is back home. The animal was shot in the then Belgian Congo in the Fifties and brought to Belgium for the 1958 World Exhibition.
- Bruges tourism rebounds 22/4/17 - The canals of Bruges are alive with the sound of tourists and more tourists than last year! We're not yet back to pre-attack levels, but things are clearly looking up out West!
- New, the 'Hi Belgium Pass' 22/4/17 - Brussels Airport, Brussels Airlines and Belgian Rail are launching the 'Hi Belgium Pass'. The pass costs 149 euros and gets holders a return flight to Brussels from 50 European cities, unlimited rail travel and discounts on tourist attractions.