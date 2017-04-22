VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Stuffed elephant back home!
22/4/17 - The iconic stuffed elephant from the Africa Museum in Tervuren is back home. The animal was shot in the then Belgian Congo in the Fifties and brought to Belgium for the 1958 World Exhibition.
- Stuffed elephant back home! 22/4/17 - The iconic stuffed elephant from the Africa Museum in Tervuren is back home. The animal was shot in the then Belgian Congo in the Fifties and brought to Belgium for the 1958 World Exhibition.
- Bruges tourism rebounds 22/4/17 - The canals of Bruges are alive with the sound of tourists and more tourists than last year! We're not yet back to pre-attack levels, but things are clearly looking up out West!
- New, the 'Hi Belgium Pass' 22/4/17 - Brussels Airport, Brussels Airlines and Belgian Rail are launching the 'Hi Belgium Pass'. The pass costs 149 euros and gets holders a return flight to Brussels from 50 European cities, unlimited rail travel and discounts on tourist attractions.
- The Mystic Lamb as you never saw it 21/4/17 -Watch the Mystic Lamb in the greatest details online... During the restauration of the famous Ghent altarpiece, Google seized the opportunity to take high-resolution pictures. Speaking in the video are (in order of appearance) Timothy Naessen of LUKAS - Art in Flanders, photographer Colin White and Michiel Sallaets of Google Belgium.
- Art Brussels - the place to be for modern art investors 21/4/17 - Modern art - you like it or you don't. If you're a fan, Brussels is the place to be this weekend. The 35th edition of Art Brussels boasts 145 art gallery managers from 28 different countries. Investors can purchase works of all kinds from 1,000 euros.