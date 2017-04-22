New, the ‘Hi Belgium Pass’

Stuffed elephant back home!

22/4/17 - The iconic stuffed elephant from the Africa Museum in Tervuren is back home. The animal was shot in the then Belgian Congo in the Fifties and brought to Belgium for the 1958 World Exhibition.

