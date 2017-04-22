VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

New, the ‘Hi Belgium Pass’

22/4/17 - Brussels Airport, Brussels Airlines and Belgian Rail are launching the 'Hi Belgium Pass'. The pass costs 149 euros and gets holders a return flight to Brussels from 50 European cities, unlimited rail travel and discounts on tourist attractions.

This week's video news Sat 22/04/2017 - 15:16
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >