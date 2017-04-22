VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Bruges tourism rebounds

22/4/17 - The canals of Bruges are alive with the sound of tourists and more tourists than last year! We’re not yet back to pre-attack levels, but things are clearly looking up out West!

