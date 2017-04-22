Art Brussels - the place to be for modern art investors

The Mystic Lamb as you never saw it

21/4/17 -Watch the Mystic Lamb in the greatest details online... During the restauration of the famous Ghent altarpiece, Google seized the opportunity to take high-resolution pictures. Speaking in the video are (in order of appearance) Timothy Naessen of LUKAS - Art in Flanders, photographer Colin White and Michiel Sallaets of Google Belgium.

