Art Brussels - the place to be for modern art investors

21/4/17 - Modern art - you like it or you don't. If you're a fan, Brussels is the place to be this weekend. The 35th edition of Art Brussels boasts 145 art gallery managers from 28 different countries. Investors can purchase works of all kinds from 1,000 euros.

