The Mystic Lamb as you never saw it
21/4/17 -Watch the Mystic Lamb in the greatest details online... During the restauration of the famous Ghent altarpiece, Google seized the opportunity to take high-resolution pictures. Speaking in the video are (in order of appearance) Timothy Naessen of LUKAS - Art in Flanders, photographer Colin White and Michiel Sallaets of Google Belgium.
- The Mystic Lamb as you never saw it 21/4/17 -Watch the Mystic Lamb in the greatest details online... During the restauration of the famous Ghent altarpiece, Google seized the opportunity to take high-resolution pictures. Speaking in the video are (in order of appearance) Timothy Naessen of LUKAS - Art in Flanders, photographer Colin White and Michiel Sallaets of Google Belgium.
- Art Brussels - the place to be for modern art investors 21/4/17 - Modern art - you like it or you don't. If you're a fan, Brussels is the place to be this weekend. The 35th edition of Art Brussels boasts 145 art gallery managers from 28 different countries. Investors can purchase works of all kinds from 1,000 euros.
- Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know? 20/4/17 - What do we know about our juicy neighbour? After the images in the abattoir of Tielt and the resulting outrage, we wanted to know how much the consumer knows about our well-beloved pig. (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS).
- How to protect blossoms against frost? 20/4/17 - Fruit farmers were bending over backwards to protect the blossoming trees against last night's frost. Some blossoms were wrapped, but in most cases sprinklers and fire pots were used. A costly operation for fruit farmers who had to make choices. This video was taken in Haspengouw, the heart of fruit farming in Limburg.
- Palestinan revelation opens world cinema festival 19/4/17 - The Palestinian movie Bar Bahar opened the 25th edition of the MOOOV world cinema festival in Turnhout this week. VRT's Ward Verrijcken caught up with director Maysaloun Hamoud.