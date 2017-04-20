VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
How to protect blossoms against frost?
20/4/17 - Fruit farmers were bending over backwards to protect the blossoming trees against last night's frost. Some blossoms were wrapped, but in most cases sprinklers and fire pots were used. A costly operation for fruit farmers who had to make choices. This video was taken in Haspengouw, the heart of fruit farming in Limburg.
This week's video news Thu 20/04/2017 - 17:01
Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know? 20/4/17 - What do we know about our juicy neighbour? After the images in the abattoir of Tielt and the resulting outrage, we wanted to know how much the consumer knows about our well-beloved pig. (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS).
How to protect blossoms against frost? 20/4/17 - Fruit farmers were bending over backwards to protect the blossoming trees against last night's frost. Some blossoms were wrapped, but in most cases sprinklers and fire pots were used. A costly operation for fruit farmers who had to make choices. This video was taken in Haspengouw, the heart of fruit farming in Limburg.
Palestinan revelation opens world cinema festival 19/4/17 - The Palestinian movie Bar Bahar opened the 25th edition of the MOOOV world cinema festival in Turnhout this week. VRT's Ward Verrijcken caught up with director Maysaloun Hamoud.
Sleeping sickness: Bill Gates and Belgium join forces 19/4/17 - Belgium is matching the 25 million euros that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is earmarking to eradicate sleeping sickness.
Belgium involved in French terror arrests 19/4/17 - Belgian federal prosecutors and Liège police helped the French authorities to arrest two terrorist suspects in Marseilles on Tuesday.