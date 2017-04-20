How to protect blossoms against frost?

Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know?

20/4/17 - What do we know about our juicy neighbour? After the images in the abattoir of Tielt and the resulting outrage, we wanted to know how much the consumer knows about our well-beloved pig. (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS).

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know?

20/4/17 - What do we know about our juicy neighbour? After the images in the abattoir of Tielt and the resulting outrage, we wanted to know how much the consumer knows about our well-beloved pig. (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS).