VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

How to protect blossoms against frost?

20/4/17 - Fruit farmers were bending over backwards to protect the blossoming trees against last night's frost. Some blossoms were wrapped, but in most cases sprinklers and fire pots were used. A costly operation for fruit farmers who had to make choices. This video was taken in Haspengouw, the heart of fruit farming in Limburg.

This week's video news Thu 20/04/2017 - 17:01
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >