Palestinan revelation opens world cinema festival
19/4/17 - The Palestinian movie Bar Bahar opened the 25th edition of the MOOOV world cinema festival in Turnhout this week. VRT's Ward Verrijcken caught up with director Maysaloun Hamoud.
This week's video news Wed 19/04/2017 - 15:18
This week's video news
Sleeping sickness: Bill Gates and Belgium join forces 19/4/17 - Belgium is matching the 25 million euros that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is earmarking to eradicate sleeping sickness.
Belgium involved in French terror arrests 19/4/17 - Belgian federal prosecutors and Liège police helped the French authorities to arrest two terrorist suspects in Marseilles on Tuesday.
Easter surpasses expectations 18/4/17 – The hospitality industry is satisfied with the results of the Easter holiday.
Dangerous waste from drugs' lab found? 18/4/17 - Police and civilian protection officers attended the scene of an industrial site in Willebroek last night after the discovery of 132 vats containing a suspicious liquid.