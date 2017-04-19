VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgium involved in French terror arrests
19/4/17 - Belgian federal prosecutors and Liège police helped the French authorities to arrest two terrorist suspects in Marseilles on Tuesday.
This week's video news Wed 19/04/2017 - 14:25
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
Palestinan revelation opens world cinema festival 19/4/17 - The Palestinian movie Bar Bahar opened the 25th edition of the MOOOV world cinema festival in Turnhout this week. VRT's Ward Verrijcken caught up with director Maysaloun Hamoud.
Sleeping sickness: Bill Gates and Belgium join forces 19/4/17 - Belgium is matching the 25 million euros that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is earmarking to eradicate sleeping sickness.
Belgium involved in French terror arrests 19/4/17 - Belgian federal prosecutors and Liège police helped the French authorities to arrest two terrorist suspects in Marseilles on Tuesday.
Easter surpasses expectations 18/4/17 – The hospitality industry is satisfied with the results of the Easter holiday.
Dangerous waste from drugs' lab found? 18/4/17 - Police and civilian protection officers attended the scene of an industrial site in Willebroek last night after the discovery of 132 vats containing a suspicious liquid.