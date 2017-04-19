Belgium involved in French terror arrests

Palestinan revelation opens world cinema festival

19/4/17 - The Palestinian movie Bar Bahar opened the 25th edition of the MOOOV world cinema festival in Turnhout this week. VRT's Ward Verrijcken caught up with director Maysaloun Hamoud.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Palestinan revelation opens world cinema festival

19/4/17 - The Palestinian movie Bar Bahar opened the 25th edition of the MOOOV world cinema festival in Turnhout this week. VRT's Ward Verrijcken caught up with director Maysaloun Hamoud.