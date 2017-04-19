VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Sleeping sickness: Bill Gates and Belgium join forces

19/4/17 - Belgium is matching the 25 million euros that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is earmarking to eradicate sleeping sickness.

