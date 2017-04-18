VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Easter surpasses expectations
18/4/17 – The hospitality industry is satisfied with the results of the Easter holiday.
This week's video news Tue 18/04/2017 - 15:48
This week's video news
- Easter surpasses expectations 18/4/17 – The hospitality industry is satisfied with the results of the Easter holiday.
- Dangerous waste from drugs' lab found? 18/4/17 - Police and civilian protection officers attended the scene of an industrial site in Willebroek last night after the discovery of 132 vats containing a suspicious liquid.
- Growing US interest for West Flemish band 18/4/17 - 'Waar is Ken? Or 'Where is Ken?' in English is the name of a West Flemish band that is attracting interest as far afield as the US. The band has just released a new CD 'Rafelrand' (City Fringe) and is preparing its latest tour.
- Cash for homeless floods in thanks to YouTube video 18/4/17 - Thanks to the efforts of Brussels vlogger Jonathan Lambinet 9,000 euros have been collected for the homeless of Brussels. Mr Lambinet initially collected 1,500 euros by himself and started to hand out the money to homeless people 5 euros at a time. The homeless also received a handwritten letter. After images were posted online cash flooded in. Jonathan Lambinet told Het Nieuwsblad: "People still want to make donations, but want to make sure the money gets to whom it's intended."
- Tulip-picking feast at gigantic tulip field in Berendrecht 17/04/17 - When we say tulips, you may think of Holland first, but the Antwerp region around Berendrecht used to be a renowned tulip centre itself in the 1930s. In fact, the first tulip bulbs that were imported from Turkey into Western Europe, entered via the port of Antwerp. To commemorate this tulip past, Berendrecht stages a tulip-picking day every two years.