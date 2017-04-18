Cash for homeless floods in thanks to YouTube video

18/4/17 - Thanks to the efforts of Brussels vlogger Jonathan Lambinet 9,000 euros have been collected for the homeless of Brussels. Mr Lambinet initially collected 1,500 euros by himself and started to hand out the money to homeless people 5 euros at a time. The homeless also received a handwritten letter. After images were posted online cash flooded in. Jonathan Lambinet told Het Nieuwsblad: "People still want to make donations, but want to make sure the money gets to whom it's intended."

YouTube yt

Cash for homeless floods in thanks to YouTube video

18/4/17 - Thanks to the efforts of Brussels vlogger Jonathan Lambinet 9,000 euros have been collected for the homeless of Brussels. Mr Lambinet initially collected 1,500 euros by himself and started to hand out the money to homeless people 5 euros at a time. The homeless also received a handwritten letter. After images were posted online cash flooded in. Jonathan Lambinet told Het Nieuwsblad: "People still want to make donations, but want to make sure the money gets to whom it's intended."