Tulip-picking feast at gigantic tulip field in Berendrecht

17/04/17 - When we say tulips, you may think of Holland first, but the Antwerp region around Berendrecht used to be a renowned tulip centre itself in the 1930s. In fact, the first tulip bulbs that were imported from Turkey into Western Europe, entered via the port of Antwerp. To commemorate this tulip past, Berendrecht stages a tulip-picking day every two years.

VRT

