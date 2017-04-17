VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Weyts warns abattoir employees: "You will be watched!"

17/04/17 - The Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts has announced a set of measures to prevent animal abuse in Flemish abattoirs. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor what is going inside, and the footage will be accessible to an external watchdog. Audits will also take place to examine the situation in the different abattoirs. (WARNING: video may contain shocking footage)

