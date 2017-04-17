VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Weyts warns abattoir employees: "You will be watched!"
17/04/17 - The Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts has announced a set of measures to prevent animal abuse in Flemish abattoirs. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor what is going inside, and the footage will be accessible to an external watchdog. Audits will also take place to examine the situation in the different abattoirs. (WARNING: video may contain shocking footage)
This week's video news Mon 17/04/2017 - 16:15
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Tulip-picking feast at gigantic tulip field in Berendrecht 17/04/17 - When we say tulips, you may think of Holland first, but the Antwerp region around Berendrecht used to be a renowned tulip centre itself in the 1930s. In fact, the first tulip bulbs that were imported from Turkey into Western Europe, entered via the port of Antwerp. To commemorate this tulip past, Berendrecht stages a tulip-picking day every two years. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Tulip-picking feast at gigantic tulip field in Berendrecht 17/04/17 - When we say tulips, you may think of Holland first, but the Antwerp region around Berendrecht used to be a renowned tulip centre itself in the 1930s. In fact, the first tulip bulbs that were imported from Turkey into Western Europe, entered via the port of Antwerp. To commemorate this tulip past, Berendrecht stages a tulip-picking day every two years.
- Weyts warns abattoir employees: "You will be watched!" 17/04/17 - The Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts has announced a set of measures to prevent animal abuse in Flemish abattoirs. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor what is going inside, and the footage will be accessible to an external watchdog. Audits will also take place to examine the situation in the different abattoirs. (WARNING: video may contain shocking footage) VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Weyts warns abattoir employees: "You will be watched!" 17/04/17 - The Flemish Animal Welfare Minister Ben Weyts has announced a set of measures to prevent animal abuse in Flemish abattoirs. CCTV cameras will be installed to monitor what is going inside, and the footage will be accessible to an external watchdog. Audits will also take place to examine the situation in the different abattoirs. (WARNING: video may contain shocking footage)
- Easter egg hunt in Molenbeek 16/04/17 - Easter is no longer a religious holiday for everyone. It's also a feast for children, who have their annual chance to hunt for Easter eggs. One of the numerous public events took place in Molenbeek, where a very active Easter bunny distributed no fewer than 6,000 Easter eggs in the Marie-José Park. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Easter egg hunt in Molenbeek 16/04/17 - Easter is no longer a religious holiday for everyone. It's also a feast for children, who have their annual chance to hunt for Easter eggs. One of the numerous public events took place in Molenbeek, where a very active Easter bunny distributed no fewer than 6,000 Easter eggs in the Marie-José Park.
- Beer on stage: Gilbert beats his opponents (bis) 16/04/17 - It was bottoms up for Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert at the podium ceremony. Gilbert received a first beer and drank it without hesitation. Then he received a second one and didn't waste time to drink it at once. It was not clear whether the beer was alcohol-free or not, but Gilbert clearly seemed to enjoy it. "He's the best in everything he does", TV commentator Michel Wuyts said. His co-commentator José De Cauwer added: "It will be just a bit easier now to produce some urine at the anti-doping check." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Beer on stage: Gilbert beats his opponents (bis) 16/04/17 - It was bottoms up for Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert at the podium ceremony. Gilbert received a first beer and drank it without hesitation. Then he received a second one and didn't waste time to drink it at once. It was not clear whether the beer was alcohol-free or not, but Gilbert clearly seemed to enjoy it. "He's the best in everything he does", TV commentator Michel Wuyts said. His co-commentator José De Cauwer added: "It will be just a bit easier now to produce some urine at the anti-doping check."
- Maasmechelen Mosque stages 'friendship brunch' 16/04/17 - The Turkish Diyanet Mosque in Maasmechelen (Limburg) organised a big friendship brunch. The event coincided with Easter Sunday and the Turkish referendum. Organisers wanted to show that the different local communities are living together in peace and harmony, but eaters preferred not to speak out about the Turkish referendum on more powers for president Erdogan. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Maasmechelen Mosque stages 'friendship brunch' 16/04/17 - The Turkish Diyanet Mosque in Maasmechelen (Limburg) organised a big friendship brunch. The event coincided with Easter Sunday and the Turkish referendum. Organisers wanted to show that the different local communities are living together in peace and harmony, but eaters preferred not to speak out about the Turkish referendum on more powers for president Erdogan.