VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Beer on stage: Gilbert beats his opponents (bis)
16/04/17 - It was bottoms up for Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert at the podium ceremony. Gilbert received a first beer and drank it without hesitation. Then he received a second one and didn't waste time to drink it at once. It was not clear whether the beer was alcohol-free or not, but Gilbert clearly seemed to enjoy it. "He's the best in everything he does", TV commentator Michel Wuyts said. His co-commentator José De Cauwer added: "It will be just a bit easier now to produce some urine at the anti-doping check."
This week's video news Sun 16/04/2017 - 17:53
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Easter egg hunt in Molenbeek 16/04/17 - Easter is no longer a religious holiday for everyone. It's also a feast for children, who have their annual chance to hunt for Easter eggs. One of the numerous public events took place in Molenbeek, where a very active Easter bunny distributed no fewer than 6,000 Easter eggs in the Marie-José Park. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Easter egg hunt in Molenbeek 16/04/17 - Easter is no longer a religious holiday for everyone. It's also a feast for children, who have their annual chance to hunt for Easter eggs. One of the numerous public events took place in Molenbeek, where a very active Easter bunny distributed no fewer than 6,000 Easter eggs in the Marie-José Park.
- Beer on stage: Gilbert beats his opponents (bis) 16/04/17 - It was bottoms up for Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert at the podium ceremony. Gilbert received a first beer and drank it without hesitation. Then he received a second one and didn't waste time to drink it at once. It was not clear whether the beer was alcohol-free or not, but Gilbert clearly seemed to enjoy it. "He's the best in everything he does", TV commentator Michel Wuyts said. His co-commentator José De Cauwer added: "It will be just a bit easier now to produce some urine at the anti-doping check." VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Beer on stage: Gilbert beats his opponents (bis) 16/04/17 - It was bottoms up for Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert at the podium ceremony. Gilbert received a first beer and drank it without hesitation. Then he received a second one and didn't waste time to drink it at once. It was not clear whether the beer was alcohol-free or not, but Gilbert clearly seemed to enjoy it. "He's the best in everything he does", TV commentator Michel Wuyts said. His co-commentator José De Cauwer added: "It will be just a bit easier now to produce some urine at the anti-doping check."
- Maasmechelen Mosque stages 'friendship brunch' 16/04/17 - The Turkish Diyanet Mosque in Maasmechelen (Limburg) organised a big friendship brunch. The event coincided with Easter Sunday and the Turkish referendum. Organisers wanted to show that the different local communities are living together in peace and harmony, but eaters preferred not to speak out about the Turkish referendum on more powers for president Erdogan. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Maasmechelen Mosque stages 'friendship brunch' 16/04/17 - The Turkish Diyanet Mosque in Maasmechelen (Limburg) organised a big friendship brunch. The event coincided with Easter Sunday and the Turkish referendum. Organisers wanted to show that the different local communities are living together in peace and harmony, but eaters preferred not to speak out about the Turkish referendum on more powers for president Erdogan.
- Tourists caught by surprise by closure of Central Station 15/4/17 - Quite some travellers, mainly tourists, were caught by surprise on Saturday morning as they found themselves in front of a closed Central Station in Brussels. Rail services in the capital's central rail hub were suspended for almost 9 hours after a fire on a work train. Tram and metro services were not hit by the accident, but rain services through the capital only resumed in the afternoon. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Tourists caught by surprise by closure of Central Station 15/4/17 - Quite some travellers, mainly tourists, were caught by surprise on Saturday morning as they found themselves in front of a closed Central Station in Brussels. Rail services in the capital's central rail hub were suspended for almost 9 hours after a fire on a work train. Tram and metro services were not hit by the accident, but rain services through the capital only resumed in the afternoon.
- Violin birthday surprise for King Filip 15/4/17 - Princess Eléonore, the youngest child of King Filip and Queen Mathilde, had a pleasant surprise for her father, who turns 57 today. Eléonore, who herself is turning 9 tomorrow, played the violin version of the Birthday Song. A happy Filip gave his daughter a hug and a big "bravo". Eléonore is not the only child in the family with musical aspirations. Crown Princess Elisabeth (15) plays the piano. Filip and Mathilde have two sons (Emmanuel and Gabriel) and two daughters. Monarchie.be ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Violin birthday surprise for King Filip 15/4/17 - Princess Eléonore, the youngest child of King Filip and Queen Mathilde, had a pleasant surprise for her father, who turns 57 today. Eléonore, who herself is turning 9 tomorrow, played the violin version of the Birthday Song. A happy Filip gave his daughter a hug and a big "bravo". Eléonore is not the only child in the family with musical aspirations. Crown Princess Elisabeth (15) plays the piano. Filip and Mathilde have two sons (Emmanuel and Gabriel) and two daughters.