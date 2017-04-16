Easter egg hunt in Molenbeek

Beer on stage: Gilbert beats his opponents (bis)

16/04/17 - It was bottoms up for Gold Race winner Philippe Gilbert at the podium ceremony. Gilbert received a first beer and drank it without hesitation. Then he received a second one and didn't waste time to drink it at once. It was not clear whether the beer was alcohol-free or not, but Gilbert clearly seemed to enjoy it. "He's the best in everything he does", TV commentator Michel Wuyts said. His co-commentator José De Cauwer added: "It will be just a bit easier now to produce some urine at the anti-doping check."

