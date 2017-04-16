VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Easter egg hunt in Molenbeek

16/04/17 - Easter is no longer a religious holiday for everyone. It's also a feast for children, who have their annual chance to hunt for Easter eggs. One of the numerous public events took place in Molenbeek, where a very active Easter bunny distributed no fewer than 6,000 Easter eggs in the Marie-José Park.

This week's video news Sun 16/04/2017 - 16:23
