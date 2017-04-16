VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Maasmechelen Mosque stages 'friendship brunch'

16/04/17 - The Turkish Diyanet Mosque in Maasmechelen (Limburg) organised a big friendship brunch. The event coincided with Easter Sunday and the Turkish referendum. Organisers wanted to show that the different local communities are living together in peace and harmony, but eaters preferred not to speak out about the Turkish referendum on more powers for president Erdogan.

Sun 16/04/2017
