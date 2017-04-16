VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Tourists caught by surprise by closure of Central Station

15/4/17 - Quite some travellers, mainly tourists, were caught by surprise on Saturday morning as they found themselves in front of a closed Central Station in Brussels. Rail services in the capital's central rail hub were suspended for almost 9 hours after a fire on a work train. Tram and metro services were not hit by the accident, but rain services through the capital only resumed in the afternoon.

