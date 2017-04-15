Violin birthday surprise for King Filip

15/4/17 - Princess Eléonore, the youngest child of King Filip and Queen Mathilde, had a pleasant surprise for her father, who turns 57 today. Eléonore, who herself is turning 9 tomorrow, played the violin version of the Birthday Song. A happy Filip gave his daughter a hug and a big "bravo". Eléonore is not the only child in the family with musical aspirations. Crown Princess Elisabeth (15) plays the piano. Filip and Mathilde have two sons (Emmanuel and Gabriel) and two daughters.

