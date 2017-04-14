VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Finally a deal between physiotherapists and the Health Department
Long-drawn out negotiations between the Heath Department and the country’s physiotherapists have resulted in an agreement on tariffs. The physiotherapists that fall under the tariff agreement will charge there patients 22.60 euro per session.
VRT cameraman at the Royal Greenhouses From the evening of Friday 14 April until Friday 5th May the greenhouses on the Royal Estate in the Brussels municipality of Laken are open to the general public. In a tradition that dates back to the reign of King Leopold II (who had the greenhouses built) the monarch opens the greenhouses to the public for three weeks each year.
Big tailbacks ahead of the Easter weekend The Easter weekend started early on the region's roads with big tailbacks on the Antwerp orbital motorway. There was congestion in both directions.
Finally a deal between physiotherapists and the Health Department Long-drawn out negotiations between the Heath Department and the country's physiotherapists have resulted in an agreement on tariffs. The physiotherapists that fall under the tariff agreement will charge there patients 22.60 euro per session.
Real estate prices are falling 13/4/17 - The Belgian real estate market is booming. So far this year property sales in Flanders are up 4.5% compared to the last three months of 2016. House and flat prices are edging lower as is the price of building land.
World championships petanque in Ghent 13/4/17 - The petanque world championships are underway in Ghent. No fewer than 48 nations have qualified the tournament.