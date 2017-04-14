VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Finally a deal between physiotherapists and the Health Department

Long-drawn out negotiations between the Heath Department and the country’s physiotherapists have resulted in an agreement on tariffs. The physiotherapists that fall under the tariff agreement will charge there patients 22.60 euro per session.

This week's video news Fri 14/04/2017 - 16:58
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >