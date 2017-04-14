VRT cameraman at the Royal Greenhouses

From the evening of Friday 14 April until Friday 5th May the greenhouses on the Royal Estate in the Brussels municipality of Laken are open to the general public. In a tradition that dates back to the reign of King Leopold II (who had the greenhouses built) the monarch opens the greenhouses to the public for three weeks each year.

