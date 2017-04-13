VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
HOW DOES ONE UPSET ONE’S COALITION PARTNER ON A BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY?
13/4/17 - Last Sunday, Tom Boonen’s final Paris-Roubaix race wasn’t the only news. Equal opportunities secretary Zuhal Demir once again caused a ruckus within the federal coalition government by verbally attacking the Flemish Christian democrats in freesheet ‘De Zondag’. So how does one upset one’s coalition partners on a beautiful Sunday?
- Real estate prices are falling 13/4/17 - The Belgian real estate market is booming. So far this year property sales in Flanders are up 4.5% compared to the last three months of 2016. House and flat prices are edging lower as is the price of building land.
- World championships petanque in Ghent 13/4/17 - The petanque world championships are underway in Ghent. No fewer than 48 nations have qualified the tournament.
- HOW DOES ONE UPSET ONE'S COALITION PARTNER ON A BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY? 13/4/17 - Last Sunday, Tom Boonen's final Paris-Roubaix race wasn't the only news. Equal opportunities secretary Zuhal Demir once again caused a ruckus within the federal coalition government by verbally attacking the Flemish Christian democrats in freesheet 'De Zondag'. So how does one upset one's coalition partners on a beautiful Sunday?
- Soulwax cut new album! 12/4/17 - We've had to wait ten years but the Flemish band Soulwax has cut a new album. VRT's Kevin Major went to meet the Dewaele Brothers in the AB where they were promoting their latest brainwave.
- Double ram raid in Knokke 12/4/17 - Two stores in the jet set resort of Knokke were subject of a ram raid attack last night. Gangsters first drove a car into a jewellers. Then a 4-by-4 was driven into the window of a luxury store.