HOW DOES ONE UPSET ONE’S COALITION PARTNER ON A BEAUTIFUL SUNDAY?

13/4/17 - Last Sunday, Tom Boonen’s final Paris-Roubaix race wasn’t the only news. Equal opportunities secretary Zuhal Demir once again caused a ruckus within the federal coalition government by verbally attacking the Flemish Christian democrats in freesheet ‘De Zondag’. So how does one upset one’s coalition partners on a beautiful Sunday?

 

