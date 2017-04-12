VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Double ram raid in Knokke

12/4/17 - Two stores in the jet set resort of Knokke were subject of a ram raid attack last night. Gangsters first drove a car into a jewellers. Then a 4-by-4 was driven into the window of a luxury store.

