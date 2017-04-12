Double ram raid in Knokke

Soulwax cut new album!

12/4/17 - We've had to wait ten years but the Flemish band Soulwax has cut a new album. VRT's Kevin Major went to meet the Dewaele Brothers in the AB where they were promoting their latest brainwave.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Soulwax cut new album!

12/4/17 - We've had to wait ten years but the Flemish band Soulwax has cut a new album. VRT's Kevin Major went to meet the Dewaele Brothers in the AB where they were promoting their latest brainwave.