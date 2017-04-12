VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Soulwax cut new album!
12/4/17 - We've had to wait ten years but the Flemish band Soulwax has cut a new album. VRT's Kevin Major went to meet the Dewaele Brothers in the AB where they were promoting their latest brainwave.
- Soulwax cut new album! 12/4/17 - We've had to wait ten years but the Flemish band Soulwax has cut a new album. VRT's Kevin Major went to meet the Dewaele Brothers in the AB where they were promoting their latest brainwave.
- Double ram raid in Knokke 12/4/17 - Two stores in the jet set resort of Knokke were subject of a ram raid attack last night. Gangsters first drove a car into a jewellers. Then a 4-by-4 was driven into the window of a luxury store.
- Maison Antoine chippy hits the dust 12/4/17 - One of Brussels' most famous chippies or frietkots, Maison Antoine on the Jourdanplein in the European district, has been demolished. A new frietkot is planned. In the meantime a mobile chippy will ensure EU workers don't go without Belgian fries.
- How bad is Islamic radicalisation in Belgian jails? 11/4/17 – There are growing concerns about the radicalisation of inmates in Belgian penitentiaries. The authorities are taking the threat seriously. The most radicalised inmates are segregated and prison staff are taught how to notice the first signs.
- Textile design and art in Ghent 11/4/17 – The Ghent Design Museum is currently hosting "Straight/Reversed", a fascinating new exhibition in which designs by textiles students at the Ghent academy are displayed cheek by jowl with work by famous artists.