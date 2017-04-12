VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Maison Antoine chippy hits the dust

12/4/17 - One of Brussels' most famous chippies or frietkots, Maison Antoine on the Jourdanplein in the European district, has been demolished. A new frietkot is planned. In the meantime a mobile chippy will ensure EU workers don't go without Belgian fries.

