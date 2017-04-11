VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
How bad is Islamic radicalisation in Belgian jails?
11/4/17 – There are growing concerns about the radicalisation of inmates in Belgian penitentiaries. The authorities are taking the threat seriously. The most radicalised inmates are segregated and prison staff are taught how to notice the first signs.
How bad is Islamic radicalisation in Belgian jails? 11/4/17 – There are growing concerns about the radicalisation of inmates in Belgian penitentiaries. The authorities are taking the threat seriously. The most radicalised inmates are segregated and prison staff are taught how to notice the first signs.
Textile design and art in Ghent 11/4/17 – The Ghent Design Museum is currently hosting "Straight/Reversed", a fascinating new exhibition in which designs by textiles students at the Ghent academy are displayed cheek by jowl with work by famous artists.
Peregrine born in Brussels Cathedral 11/4/17 - A baby peregrine hatched in a nest box in the tower of Brussels Cathedral this morning. Three decades ago it was extinct in Flanders but today stocks are replenished. Last year 100 peregrines were born here. Peregrines love to breed in nest boxes on high towers
Belgian army cyber security centre keeps tabs on IS 10/4/17 – The Belgian army's cyber security division is a crucial instrument in the fight to defeat the terrorist outfit IS in cyberspace. General Testelmans believes that IS in cyberspace could pose a challenge for longer than the real life caliphate in the Levant.
31-year-old Belgian mum among Stockholm victims 10/4/17 - In several Belgian cities including Brussels and Ghent you can sign a book of condolences for the victims of the Stockholm attack.