VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Textile design and art in Ghent

11/4/17 – The Ghent Design Museum is currently hosting “Straight/Reversed”, a fascinating new exhibition in which designs by textiles students at the Ghent academy are displayed cheek by jowl with work by famous artists.

This week's video news Tue 11/04/2017 - 14:48
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >