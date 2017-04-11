VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Peregrine born in Brussels Cathedral

11/4/17 - A baby peregrine hatched in a nest box in the tower of Brussels Cathedral this morning. Three decades ago it was extinct in Flanders but today stocks are replenished. Last year 100 peregrines were born here. Peregrines love to breed in nest boxes on high towers

