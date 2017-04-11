Peregrine born in Brussels Cathedral

How bad is Islamic radicalisation in Belgian jails?

11/4/17 – There are growing concerns about the radicalisation of inmates in Belgian penitentiaries. The authorities are taking the threat seriously. The most radicalised inmates are segregated and prison staff are taught how to notice the first signs.

