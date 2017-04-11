VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Belgian army cyber security centre keeps tabs on IS

10/4/17 – The Belgian army’s cyber security division is a crucial instrument in the fight to defeat the terrorist outfit IS in cyberspace. General Testelmans believes that IS in cyberspace could pose a challenge for longer than the real life caliphate in the Levant.

This week's video news Mon 10/04/2017 - 16:45
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >