More and more sackings due to comments on social media

10/4/17 - More and more people in Belgium are facing the sack after being uncomplimentary about their employer on social media. Law experts acknowledge that employees have a right to free speech, but insist that employers too have a right to defend their reputation.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

More and more sackings due to comments on social media

10/4/17 - More and more people in Belgium are facing the sack after being uncomplimentary about their employer on social media. Law experts acknowledge that employees have a right to free speech, but insist that employers too have a right to defend their reputation.