More and more sackings due to comments on social media
10/4/17 - More and more people in Belgium are facing the sack after being uncomplimentary about their employer on social media. Law experts acknowledge that employees have a right to free speech, but insist that employers too have a right to defend their reputation.
31-year-old Belgian mum among Stockholm victims 10/4/17 - In several Belgian cities including Brussels and Ghent you can sign a book of condolences for the victims of the Stockholm attack.
More and more sackings due to comments on social media 10/4/17 - More and more people in Belgium are facing the sack after being uncomplimentary about their employer on social media. Law experts acknowledge that employees have a right to free speech, but insist that employers too have a right to defend their reputation.
A busy day on the region's beaches This weekend's fine weather has set many families heading for the beaches of our region's 60 or so kilometers of coast.
All aboard the Daydream Express! This special train has been called the Daydream Express. The rail company NMBS is proud of the party train the Daydream Express. The train takes music-lovers to a dance music festival in the Limburg municipality of Lommel.
Fire destroys heathland in Kalmthout A fire has destroyed 10 hectares of wood and heathland in Kalmthout north of Antwerp. The fire started at Klein Schietveld, an area of land owned by the Belgian military.