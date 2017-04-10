VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
All aboard the Daydream Express!
This special train has been called the Daydream Express. The rail company NMBS is proud of the party train the Daydream Express. The train takes music-lovers to a dance music festival in the Limburg municipality of Lommel.
This week's video news Sun 09/04/2017 - 17:07
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- A busy day on the region's beaches This weekend’s fine weather has set many families heading for the beaches of our region’s 60 or so kilometers of coast. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? A busy day on the region's beaches This weekend’s fine weather has set many families heading for the beaches of our region’s 60 or so kilometers of coast.
- All aboard the Daydream Express! This special train has been called the Daydream Express. The rail company NMBS is proud of the party train the Daydream Express. The train takes music-lovers to a dance music festival in the Limburg municipality of Lommel. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? All aboard the Daydream Express! This special train has been called the Daydream Express. The rail company NMBS is proud of the party train the Daydream Express. The train takes music-lovers to a dance music festival in the Limburg municipality of Lommel.
- Fire destroys heathland in Kalmthout A fire has destroyed 10 hectares of wood and heathland in Kalmthout north of Antwerp. The fire started at Klein Schietveld, an area of land owned by the Belgian military. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fire destroys heathland in Kalmthout A fire has destroyed 10 hectares of wood and heathland in Kalmthout north of Antwerp. The fire started at Klein Schietveld, an area of land owned by the Belgian military.
- Anti-terrorism protection measures for the Atomium 8/4/17 - The Brussels Atomium, one of Belgium's typical landmarks, has been protected from terrorist attacks using heavy vehicles. Heavy concrete blocks were placed at its foot, with the blocks fitting into one another like pieces of a puzzle. The Atomium stands over 100 metres tall and has 9 giant spheres. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Anti-terrorism protection measures for the Atomium 8/4/17 - The Brussels Atomium, one of Belgium's typical landmarks, has been protected from terrorist attacks using heavy vehicles. Heavy concrete blocks were placed at its foot, with the blocks fitting into one another like pieces of a puzzle. The Atomium stands over 100 metres tall and has 9 giant spheres.
- Belgian fans ready for Tom Boonen's final race 8/4/17 - Sunday cobble stone cycling classic Paris-Roubaix will be the goodbye race for Tom Boonen, who is reaching out for an unprecedented 5th victory. Belgian fans flocked to northern France in large numbers to support Tom Boonen. A small Belgian village was constructed near Templeuve and its landmark windmill. Here is some footage to taste the atmosphere, just one day before a dry and dusty "Hell of the North" race. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Belgian fans ready for Tom Boonen's final race 8/4/17 - Sunday cobble stone cycling classic Paris-Roubaix will be the goodbye race for Tom Boonen, who is reaching out for an unprecedented 5th victory. Belgian fans flocked to northern France in large numbers to support Tom Boonen. A small Belgian village was constructed near Templeuve and its landmark windmill. Here is some footage to taste the atmosphere, just one day before a dry and dusty "Hell of the North" race.