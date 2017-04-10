VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

All aboard the Daydream Express!

This special train has been called the Daydream Express. The rail company NMBS is proud of the party train the Daydream Express. The train takes music-lovers to a dance music festival in the Limburg municipality of Lommel.

This week's video news Sun 09/04/2017 - 17:07
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >