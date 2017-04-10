VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Fire destroys heathland in Kalmthout

A fire has destroyed 10 hectares of wood and heathland in Kalmthout north of Antwerp. The fire started at Klein Schietveld, an area of land owned by the Belgian military.

