Belgian fans ready for Tom Boonen's final race

8/4/17 - Sunday cobble stone cycling classic Paris-Roubaix will be the goodbye race for Tom Boonen, who is reaching out for an unprecedented 5th victory. Belgian fans flocked to northern France in large numbers to support Tom Boonen. A small Belgian village was constructed near Templeuve and its landmark windmill. Here is some footage to taste the atmosphere, just one day before a dry and dusty "Hell of the North" race.

This week's video news Sat 08/04/2017 - 14:57
