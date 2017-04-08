VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Anti-terrorism protection measures for the Atomium
8/4/17 - The Brussels Atomium, one of Belgium's typical landmarks, has been protected from terrorist attacks using heavy vehicles. Heavy concrete blocks were placed at its foot, with the blocks fitting into one another like pieces of a puzzle. The Atomium stands over 100 metres tall and has 9 giant spheres.
- Anti-terrorism protection measures for the Atomium 8/4/17 - The Brussels Atomium, one of Belgium's typical landmarks, has been protected from terrorist attacks using heavy vehicles. Heavy concrete blocks were placed at its foot, with the blocks fitting into one another like pieces of a puzzle. The Atomium stands over 100 metres tall and has 9 giant spheres.
- Belgian fans ready for Tom Boonen's final race 8/4/17 - Sunday cobble stone cycling classic Paris-Roubaix will be the goodbye race for Tom Boonen, who is reaching out for an unprecedented 5th victory. Belgian fans flocked to northern France in large numbers to support Tom Boonen. A small Belgian village was constructed near Templeuve and its landmark windmill. Here is some footage to taste the atmosphere, just one day before a dry and dusty "Hell of the North" race.
- 6 April 1917: the U.S. declares war on the German Empire 7/4/17 - On 6 April 1917, the United States of America declared war on the German Empire, siding with the allied forces. This 100th anniversary marked the opening of a new visitor centre in Waregem, at a cemetery where over 350 American soldiers are resting. (speaking is Matthew Lussenhop, Chargé d'Affaires at the American Embassy).
- Original solution for three rhino horns 7/4/17 - The Belgian animal park Paizi Daiza (Hainaut province) has destroyed the horns of three of its adult rhinos. These were sawed aff recently to send a clear message to poachers that they will find nothing in Pairi Daiza. The horns were used in the combustion oven of the park's steam train that takes visitors for a ride.
- Peregrine falcons: it's the time of the year! 7/4/17 - Webcams are following the adventures of different nests of peregrine falcons these days. The footage can be seen on a livestream via www.slechtvalken.be. This year, the cameras are placed on 3 locations: apart from the traditional Sint-Michiels and Sint-Goedele Cathedral, it's also the town hall in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe and the Sint-Job Church in Ukkel. The chicks are expected to hatch soon, so keep an eye on the livestream!