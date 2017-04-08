Anti-terrorism protection measures for the Atomium

Peregrine falcons: it's the time of the year!

7/4/17 - Webcams are following the adventures of different nests of peregrine falcons these days. The footage can be seen on a livestream via www.slechtvalken.be. This year, the cameras are placed on 3 locations: apart from the traditional Sint-Michiels and Sint-Goedele Cathedral, it's also the town hall in Sint-Pieters-Woluwe and the Sint-Job Church in Ukkel. The chicks are expected to hatch soon, so keep an eye on the livestream!

