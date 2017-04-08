VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Anti-terrorism protection measures for the Atomium

8/4/17 - The Brussels Atomium, one of Belgium's typical landmarks, has been protected from terrorist attacks using heavy vehicles. Heavy concrete blocks were placed at its foot, with the blocks fitting into one another like pieces of a puzzle. The Atomium stands over 100 metres tall and has 9 giant spheres.

