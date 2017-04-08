VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Original solution for three rhino horns

7/4/17 - The Belgian animal park Paizi Daiza (Hainaut province) has destroyed the horns of three of its adult rhinos. These were sawed aff recently to send a clear message to poachers that they will find nothing in Pairi Daiza. The horns were used in the combustion oven of the park's steam train that takes visitors for a ride.

This week's video news Fri 07/04/2017 - 15:22
